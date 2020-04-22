We’re Excited to Join AppFlow as an Integration Partner!
Break data silos. Build the best products.
Learn more about AppFlow + Amplitude
Break Data Silos with AWS AppFlow and Amplitude
The products that offer the best customer experiences are the products that win. But digital journeys are complex, and it’s difficult to surface insights when your product, sales, marketing, and customer support teams all use different software.
Until now. With just a few clicks in AWS AppFlow, you can combine the powerful behavioral insights from Amplitude with data from 13 SaaS products, including:
Amplitude + Salesforce
Amplitude + Marketo
Amplitude + Zendesk
Amplitude + Google Analytics
Amplitude + Singular
With AppFlow and Amplitude, you can understand how sales, marketing, and customer support initiatives impact product conversion, retention, and engagement.