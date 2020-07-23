SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Amplitude undergoes an annual SOC2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type 2 review by a qualified auditor, covering all the trust principles (Security, Confidentiality, and Availability) that apply to our operations. This ensures that our practices across all aspects of the business maintain security and confidentiality of customer data. All of our audit reports are made available to all of our customers under NDA.
ISO 27001 Certification
Amplitude is an ISO 27001 certified organization and has elected to adopt the ISO 27001 standard as the baseline for security governance and our Information Security Management System (ISMS). Complying with ISO 27001 provides all of our customers with the assurance that we manage information security according to a “gold standard”.