Customer raw feeds are stored in separate secured Amazon S3 buckets, and customer data is logically separated using multiple techniques. All data is stored in an AWS US region.

Data in transit is encrypted via TLS 1.2+ in all server-to-server implementations. APIs also support TLS, and SDKs can be configured by customers to use TLS as well. Customer data stored within our systems is encrypted using Amazon’s built-in encryption services, which utilize AES-256. Encryption keys are managed via AWS KMS and Hashicorp Vault.