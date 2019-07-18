Amplitude vs. Heap Analytics

Auto-tracking also has three major drawbacks:





1. Data lacks context: Auto-tracked data cannot collect any metadata about a click itself, only that it occurred. If it is an “upgrade” button for example you won’t be able to tell which plan was selected or if there were any customizations.





2. Data is incomplete: Auto-tracked data only collects clicks and pageviews. You will end up missing factors that may have influenced user behavior such as receiving an email.





3. Data becomes untrustworthy: If you regularly ship improvements to your experience, auto-track will break down over time. Events can appear duplicated, and you may start to see “phantom” actions, or things that don’t actually occur.