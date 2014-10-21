In the October edition: A new 'Funnel Details' section shows conversion rate over time, conversion rate between individual steps, and event property distributions.

Funnel conversion rate over time

Our new Funnel Details section breaks down your conversion rate over time for the overall funnel and between steps and shows you the event property distribution for each step in the funnel. More details about this new section can be found in our docs.

The funnel details section also provides the event property distribution of funnel steps.

More flexible cohorts

Our custom cohorts tool, which is part of our Enterprise packages, allows you to define groups of users based on actions they have (or haven’t) taken. You can save these cohorts and use them as segments throughout the dashboard. A few improvements make cohorts better than ever:

Cohorting on the basis of an event property

Multiselect values in the dropdowns to speed up the query building process

Inequalities for user properties

Rolling time ranges

Cohorts used to have fixed start and end dates. we now support rolling time ranges, so that if you select ‘Last 30 Days’ the cohort will always re-compute for the last 30 days, instead of the the actual dates initially selected

Increased Redshift query speeds

We recently upgraded our Redshift cluster, resulting in increased direct raw data query speeds. Additionally, we are now pulling Region, City, and DMA data into Redshift for your querying purposes.

Export CSV details

The export CSV link on all graphs now includes a link to the original query on the Amplitude site so that if the report is sent out across people, they can easily navigate back to the page for further data exploration.

