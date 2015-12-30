More and more people are recognizing the value of using simple, self-service analytics platforms, as demonstrated by the hundreds of millions in capital that such companies have raised this year alone.

Many of these companies added integrations and features to make their service a “one-stop shop” for analytics, with predictive features being the most popular. And the app analytics space is expanding; huge companies like Facebook, Yahoo!, and Apple rolled out with their own app analytics this year.

Here are some of 2015’s most important highlights from the analytics space via Infographic: