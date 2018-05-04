Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Nova 2.0: Re-architecting the Analytics Engine behind Amplitude

Introducing Nova 2.0, our new architecture built to improve performance, reduce query latency, and cut server costs.

Nirmal Utwani

Release Notes: Fall 2019

Here's what was new in Amplitude through October, November, and December 2019: direct sharing, offset data ranges for behavioral cohorts, and more imp...

Archana Madhavan

Release Notes: September 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through September 2019: exact order funnels, suggested events, and more.

Archana Madhavan

Release Notes: August 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through August 2019.

Archana Madhavan

Amplitude Engage: Behavioral Targeting for Automated Campaign Personalization

Power targeted campaigns in existing marketing tools with your first-party behavioral data and Amplitude’s advanced behavioral segmentation.

Spenser Skates

Release Notes: July 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through July 2019: My Workspace, add videos to Notebooks, add cohorts to Team Spaces, and more!

Archana Madhavan

Release Notes: June 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through June 2019.

Archana Madhavan

Release Notes: May 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through April and May 2019.

Archana Madhavan

Release Notes: April 2019

Here's what we've shipped through the month of March and April, including Releases and more updates to Notebooks!

Archana Madhavan