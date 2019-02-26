Care about growth? Then you should care about user retention.

Without retention, your product is a leaky bucket; you can pour in as many dollars as you like into marketing, advertising, and other means of user acquisition, and still wind up with no long-term users—which means no sustainable growth and no means to generate revenue.”Retention is a critical metric for any product or service, but most teams don’t have a deep understanding of how to improve it. ‘The Product Analytics Playbook’ provides actionable strategies you can apply immediately to keep users coming back.”NIR EYAL, AUTHOR OF HOOKED: HOW TO BUILD HABIT-FORMING PRODUCTS

There are thousands of articles listing ‘growth hacks’ for increasing retention, ranging from social media tactics, to drip campaigns, targeted ads, and push notifications, etc. The problem with most of these tactics are that they’re just that: short-term, often unspecific tactics that lead to a transient uptick in active users. To date, there is no broadly applicable framework for improving user retention at various stages of the user lifecycle. Until now.

With this playbook, you will learn

How to gauge your business’s true growth.

The importance of analyzing retention along different stages of a user’s lifecycle.

How to identify user behaviors and actions correlated with user retention.

How to activate newly acquired users into becoming regular current users.

How to turn current users into more engaged power users.

How you can bring back users who have become dormant.

What this Playbook is not

Short-lived tactics or ‘growth hacks.’

A magic formula that will improve retention.

This framework is an adaptable, repeatable strategy that can be put in place for products at all stages of growth, and in all verticals. Whether you’re a growth professional or just starting out, The Product Analytics Playbook: Retention will be your go-to guide to leveraging user behavior in order to understand and improve retention.