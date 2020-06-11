Watch the on-demand recording
An in-depth discussion with Le Monde Product Manager, Nicolas Guillaume, about how to thrive in today’s disrupted media markets.
There’s no denying that media industries have changed over the last few decades, and they will undoubtedly continue to do so as new content channels emerge and disruptive technology enters the market. So how can you set up your product organization to adapt quickly and outpace changes across the media industry?
Le Monde Product Manager, Nicolas Guillaume, shares how their business has adapted to be more data-driven and collaborative, allowing them to quickly make changes to their marketing and editorial strategy as Covid-19 disrupted the world.
Nicolas talks about Le Monde’s journey, including:
- How they track and understand user behavior throughout their subscription flow
- How they use behavioral data to compare new subscribers (during the pandemic) to their existing subscription base, impacting their retention strategy
- How they are set up to quickly impact retention and improve churn rates
- How they promote a data culture across the organization
