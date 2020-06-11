There’s no denying that media industries have changed over the last few decades, and they will undoubtedly continue to do so as new content channels emerge and disruptive technology enters the market. So how can you set up your product organization to adapt quickly and outpace changes across the media industry?

Le Monde Product Manager, Nicolas Guillaume, shares how their business has adapted to be more data-driven and collaborative, allowing them to quickly make changes to their marketing and editorial strategy as Covid-19 disrupted the world.

Nicolas talks about Le Monde’s journey, including: