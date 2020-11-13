Who is this book for?
You are:
Leading a team of product management, product engineering, analysts, or any group responsible for driving growth from digital products
Responsible for innovation and digital product strategy. You own defining the vision for product experiences, how your teams work and grow, and what technologies enable teams to build faster and smarter.
Curious about the perspectives, frameworks, and tools from your executive peers.
You want:
Inner workings of the how to improve product-led outcomes
To build a data-informed culture grounded in collective customer knowledge
Best practices for growing and managing high performing teams
Insider knowledge on the strategies of the top digital organizations
Where do these insights come from?
executive roundtables, Amplitude hosted more than 200 executives from the world’s most notable digital brands. We were simply there to listen and capture what leaders in the digital space had to share: their wins, challenges, and top-of-mind thoughts. These are their advice, strategies, and lessons learned — not manufactured by a marketing team, but compiled from your industry peers.