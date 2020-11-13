Executive Summary
Leading a product team as a company experiences rapid growth is exciting. Yet, in the face of output increases, customer profile changes, and new org configurations, it can be challenging for managers to ensure their growing team maintains a consistent product culture.
, about how scaling modern product teams requires a clear definition of goals, competencies, and tools. We discussed ways in which product managers can structure their teams, as well as methods for them to create and share long-term product strategies and short-term product initiatives.
Takeaways from Executive Expert at Atlassian
Joff described ways that product teams can be oriented, specifically focusing on the qualities that make teams successful — clear goals, clear communication, and clear processes. He also shared methods companies can employ to create and maintain long-term product strategies and short-term product initiatives.
. This is how LinkedIn communicates top-level vision and strategy and continues to do it for almost 20,000 employees. Same goes for Atlassian. One of the best ways to ensure mutual understanding and cohesion across product teams is to document exactly what factors contribute to the decision-making process.
The first and foremost responsibility of a product executive is to define the team. Use the shipyard analogy — are you trying to win America’s Cup (speed, athleticism, agility, new tech), or are you building an oil tanker (certainty, expertise, durability, legacy tech)?
Org and team leaders will set expectations for each team member and inform processes, tools, and responsibilities. It may seem counterintuitive, but formalized structure can ultimately help teams become more agile. Create a simple set of core skills and capabilities, compare your organization to peer companies. This additional context can help your team understand both what a function looks like and how it’s unique from other companies.
Not everyone wants to deal with people management. Team members will appreciate managers creating upward mobility and career paths that allow them to continue doing what they love.
use it (sales-led enterprise software model)? Businesses with product-led growth and revenue models typically see larger investments in R&D — at Atlassian, for example, 38 percent of spend is in R&D. Sales-driven organizations, such as Linkedin and Yahoo, rely on ads to generate revenue; they may see R&D numbers closer to 15 percent.
Takeaways from Breakout Peers
Our attendees shared how their product organization was structured, specifically pinpointing what worked and what could be improved on.
It’s common to see companies build teams around problems they’re trying to solve — such as revamping old platforms or one segment of the user experience. But silos can arise when you arrange teams based on problems that aren’t customer-centric. With endless possibilities, getting the team structure right the first time is unlikely. Just remember your team will evolve as new goals arise and challenges emerge.
) to the Notebooks feature in Amplitude.
Managers must tie engineers and product owners’ work to strategic importance — not just for the business, but also for the customer.
In 2020, we’ve seen an unprecedented wave of digital acceleration, leaving no shortage of opportunities for companies to capitalize on users’ excitement for digital products. However, teams that are overwhelmed with options may struggle to prioritize work. Managers need to set boundaries to ensure teams and individual team members keep things moving at the same pace.
product decision is simply not realistic as a company scales. If you set up such a reporting structure, there needs to be a clear delineation of roles and responsibilities. Develop a framework that is structured yet simple enough so higher-ups can review during each stage of a project.
|Summary
|What you can do
|What your team can do
|Get cross-function executive alignment on the vision one-pager.
|
|
|Benchmarking your competencies can help identify areas of improvement, as well as visually show where you stand in comparison to your competitors.
|
|
|Set clear expectations for every team member by establishing priorities and what constitutes “good work.”
|
|
|Institute decision-making and role frameworks. Remember that growth will require experimentation and evolution — don’t be afraid to shuffle the team if processes aren’t working. Just continue to adapt and improve.
|
Decide on what decision-making framework works best for your team’s structure and goals:
|Have the team begin using and mastering a decision-making framework. Chart out a step-by-step process and make sure the team is documenting throughout the way. Set up a meeting to onboard, as well as time to debrief at the end of the first week to discuss whether the framework is working.