Benchmarking your competencies can help identify areas of improvement, as well as visually show where you stand in comparison to your competitors.

First and foremost, as a product leader, you should be able to answer this question: “What is the {YOUR COMPANY} way to product management?”. Your answer can manifest into a simple statement applicable to the entire product organization. From there, you can determine what competencies matter most.

Create a table that ranks where you and your competitors stand.