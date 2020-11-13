Rather than overreact to new behaviors and new users, focus on the factors that helped you acquire these new users in the first place. Teams want to translate the influx of new behaviors into higher-value subscribers, but it can be challenging. Many attendees described experiencing a real fear that they must prove their value immediately to users through new features or products, or else they’ll lose their attention and trust. Brand value can be demonstrated in many different ways — data and testing can help teams go beyond reporting on user behavior and provide insights to inch up engagement and generate more revenue.