Join us for an afternoon with industry thought leaders who will be discussing how they're adapting to the new world.
Product Summit is a premier virtual event hosted by Amplitude that brings together product and growth experts from around the world. This year, we will explore how product teams can use analytics to navigate the uncertain times we are living in. You’ll hear from inspiring thought leaders whose businesses have been significantly affected by the unique global challenges of today.
Agenda
15:00 CEST — Opening: Adapting to the new world Adrian Gregory, Senior Director Customer Success EMEA, Amplitude