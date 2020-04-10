Amplitude Product Summit 2020
Join us for an afternoon with industry thought leaders who will be discussing how they're adapting to the new world.
Join us to discuss the future of product at our Product Summit.
Product Summit is a premier virtual event hosted by Amplitude that brings together product and growth experts from around the world. This year, we will explore how product teams can use analytics to navigate the uncertain times we are living in. You will hear from inspiring thought leaders whose businesses have been significantly affected by the unique global challenges of today. We will cover:
- How product teams can use analytics to plan in times of uncertainty—even when working remotely
- How to effectively use product iteration as a path towards innovation
- What Product Intelligence is and what it means for product teams
- How teams can use product analytics as a driver for growth
Join us for an afternoon of sessions, including an interactive Q&A. We will be hosting two events to cater to our global audiences:
May 13th, 11:00am PST
May 14th, 3:00pm CET
