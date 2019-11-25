Get the most out of Segment with Amplitude
Amplitude provides product intelligence that helps companies leverage cross-platform behavioral data to drive user growth.
Amplitude Engage makes it easy to deliver relevant, targeted campaigns to our entire user base. It’s the central place for our teams to interpret behaviors, manage audiences, and measure impact so we’re able to move faster. As a result, we’ve been able to reduce our acquisition costs by 30% while also increasing first-time orders by 10%. We could not have achieved those results without Amplitude Engage.
Flipp, a leading platform for digital retail circulars/ads, now seamlessly automates hundreds of personalized campaigns which has helped increase click-thru-rates by over 20%.
Dave, a financial management platform, drove over 500,000 conversions to a new product by easily testing variations of customer segments — a process that now takes 5 seconds, instead of 5 days.
iflix, South East Asia’s leading on-demand video service, grew campaign conversion-to-view rates by 300% with targeted campaigns based on users’ actual behavior.
Personalize experiences with users’ actual behavior
Use your first-party behavioral data to power campaigns in the marketing tools you use. Instantly build segments tailored to user lifecycles, preferences, and intent.
Scale programmatic campaigns to hundreds of segments
Push user segments on-demand to platforms like Airship, Braze, Facebook, Intercom, and more. Or, schedule them to sync automatically—all without leaving Amplitude.
Measure campaign impact on revenue-producing outcomes
Optimize campaign performance for recurring business value. View results in Amplitude to assess impact on in-product engagement, conversion, and retention.
Amplitude helps teams build better products
Track
Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.
Understand
Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.
Accelerate
Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.
Grow
Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.