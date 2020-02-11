How to Make Smarter Product Bets with Customer Insights

Join us and SiriusDecisions for this live webinar on March 12 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. PT.

Digital experiences are more complex than ever and customer expectations are at an all-time high.

Product teams need to better understand customer needs and behavior to optimize investments in product enhancements. While qualitative and classic web analytics help teams connect with customers, they often fail to deliver granular visibility into user experiences that allow teams to make smarter product decisions. Turning to robust Business Intelligence solutions can leave teams without real-time answers they need to stay agile and constantly exploring customer behavior.

Join Jeff Lash, VP and Group Director for Product Management research at Forrester, and Amplitude’s John Hurley to learn how to:

  • Balance qualitative and quantitive customer insight
  • Use behavior data to select product enhancements
  • Tailor contextual user communications
  • Navigate the technology landscape

Speakers

Jeff Lash, VP and Group Director, Product Management, SiriusDecisions

Jeff is a recognized thought leader in product management, with over a decade of experience in the development of Web-based products and SaaS. His product management career includes both new product introductions and major turnarounds of existing product lines, as well as introduction of the product management role into organizations. He has significant expertise in customer understanding, new product innovation, agile product management, user experience design, and product development processes.

John Hurley, Product Marketing Director, Amplitude

John is a product marketer at Amplitude where he focuses on helping customers navigate the market landscape and value of using customer behavior data to build great product experiences. Previously he joined the founding team of Radius, a B2B customer data platform, to lead product strategy and marketing before being acquired by Kabbage.