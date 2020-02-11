Join us and SiriusDecisions for this live webinar on March 12 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. PT.

Digital experiences are more complex than ever and customer expectations are at an all-time high.

Product teams need to better understand customer needs and behavior to optimize investments in product enhancements. While qualitative and classic web analytics help teams connect with customers, they often fail to deliver granular visibility into user experiences that allow teams to make smarter product decisions. Turning to robust Business Intelligence solutions can leave teams without real-time answers they need to stay agile and constantly exploring customer behavior.

Join Jeff Lash, VP and Group Director for Product Management research at Forrester, and Amplitude’s John Hurley to learn how to:

Balance qualitative and quantitive customer insight

Use behavior data to select product enhancements

Tailor contextual user communications

Navigate the technology landscape

