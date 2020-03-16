Watch the Recording

How to Make Smarter Product Bets with Customer Insights

Speakers

Jeff Lash, VP and Group Director, Product Management, SiriusDecisions

Jeff is a recognized thought leader in product management, with over a decade of experience in the development of Web-based products and SaaS. His product management career includes both new product introductions and major turnarounds of existing product lines, as well as introduction of the product management role into organizations. He has significant expertise in customer understanding, new product innovation, agile product management, user experience design, and product development processes.

John Hurley, Product Marketing Director, Amplitude

John is a product marketer at Amplitude where he focuses on helping customers navigate the market landscape and value of using customer behavior data to build great product experiences. Previously he joined the founding team of Radius, a B2B customer data platform, to lead product strategy and marketing before being acquired by Kabbage.