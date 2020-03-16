Jeff Lash, VP and Group Director, Product Management, SiriusDecisions Jeff is a recognized thought leader in product management, with over a decade of experience in the development of Web-based products and SaaS. His product management career includes both new product introductions and major turnarounds of existing product lines, as well as introduction of the product management role into organizations. He has significant expertise in customer understanding, new product innovation, agile product management, user experience design, and product development processes.