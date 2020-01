Hiten Shah Hiten Shah is a co-founder of several SaaS companies including FYI, Crazy Egg, and KISSmetrics. Hiten has an email newsletter called Product Habits, where he and his co-founder Marie teach people how to do customer-centric product development. He is also a co-host of the podcast The Startup Chat with Steli Efti. You can follow Hiten on Twitter (@hnshah).