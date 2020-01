Join us for this live webinar on February 11 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. PT.

In the world of product, there are many tools and frameworks that help teams manage day-to-day work. Often missing, though, is meaningful alignment on product strategy, key bets, and assumptions.

That’s where the North Star Framework comes into play. By identifying a single, meaningful metric and a handful of contributing inputs, product teams can connect “the work” to their product strategy, and their strategy to long-term business results and customer value.

In this webinar, product leaders from GrowthHackers, Yesware, and LogMeIn will join John Cutler, author of Amplitude’s North Star Playbook, for a lively discussion about identifying and evolving North Star Metrics, product strategy, and organizational change.

We’ll dig into real-world stories about:

Why the panelist tried this framework in the first place

Unpacking product strategy and your value proposition

Picking your first North Star Metric

Making the North Star Metric stick across the organization

When and how to iterate on your North Star

Traps, tips, and tweaks

Can’t make the live webinar? You should still sign up. We’ll send a recording to everyone who registers.