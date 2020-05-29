Many product teams find themselves working remote, being asked to do more with less, and are completely exhausted from back-to-back Zoom meetings. They’re spending time on questions that go beyond monitoring KPIs seems out of the question. Finding resources to help dig into what’s driving customer milestones for activation and engagement? That seems impossible.

In this session, Mike Ottavi-Brannon from the Amplitude Product Team joined by Noah Rosenberg, Chief Digital Advisor at World Wide Technology discuss how milestones can help you ask the right questions about your product experience. They cover: