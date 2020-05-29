Watch the on-demand recording
The second session in our Keep Calm, Product On series
Many product teams find themselves working remote, being asked to do more with less, and are completely exhausted from back-to-back Zoom meetings. They’re spending time on questions that go beyond monitoring KPIs seems out of the question. Finding resources to help dig into what’s driving customer milestones for activation and engagement? That seems impossible.
In this session, Mike Ottavi-Brannon from the Amplitude Product Team joined by Noah Rosenberg, Chief Digital Advisor at World Wide Technology discuss how milestones can help you ask the right questions about your product experience. They cover:
- How to identify milestones
- How to consistently track milestones as KPIs
- How to understand the impact milestones have on users’ behavior
