Watch the on-demand recording
The third session in our Keep Calm, Product On series
So you just shipped a new feature and you’re eager to see how it (hopefully) moved the needle on user engagement. But when you go to do the analysis you realize you’re not sure which events to select, whether the names are the same across platforms, or if the new feature is even tracked yet. We’ve all been there. Planning instrumentation is often the last thing on our minds when we’re trying to get a release out the door.
Tune in to this discussion about how a little bit of planning can make a huge difference in your data quality and consistency.
Dana Levine from the Amplitude product team was joined by Sara Land, Product Analyst at Fanduel, to discuss how to work with engineering to get better instrumentation. They covered:
- How to plan your data schema and what happens if you don’t
- How to use the tools in Amplitude to make planning easy
- Tips for involving engineering
Turn off your ad blocker for the best experience
I turned it off, take me to the demo