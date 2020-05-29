So you just shipped a new feature and you’re eager to see how it (hopefully) moved the needle on user engagement. But when you go to do the analysis you realize you’re not sure which events to select, whether the names are the same across platforms, or if the new feature is even tracked yet. We’ve all been there. Planning instrumentation is often the last thing on our minds when we’re trying to get a release out the door.

Tune in to this discussion about how a little bit of planning can make a huge difference in your data quality and consistency.

Dana Levine from the Amplitude product team was joined by Sara Land, Product Analyst at Fanduel, to discuss how to work with engineering to get better instrumentation. They covered: