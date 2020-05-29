Chris Nielsen, Principal at Kin + Carta, joins Alon Bartur from the Amplitude product team to discuss how to eliminate data silos and enable teams to discover new opportunities, ship fast, and measure the impact of their investments. They covered:

Building a more connected ecosystem that doesn’t require IT implementation or intensive maintenance

How to use new tools in Amplitude to manage your data and connect it across your stack

Ideas for bringing data together from platforms like Adobe, Intercom, Braze, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Segment, mParticle, and many more