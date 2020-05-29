Watch the on-demand recording

The fourth session in our Keep Calm, Product On series

Watch the recording

Read our Privacy Policy.

keep calm breaking data silos

Chris Nielsen, Principal at Kin + Carta, joins Alon Bartur from the Amplitude product team to discuss how to eliminate data silos and enable teams to discover new opportunities, ship fast, and measure the impact of their investments. They covered:

  • Building a more connected ecosystem that doesn’t require IT implementation or intensive maintenance
  • How to use new tools in Amplitude to manage your data and connect it across your stack
  • Ideas for bringing data together from platforms like Adobe, Intercom, Braze, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Segment, mParticle, and many more