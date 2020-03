Program

Lab 1: Do This Now: 8 Ways to Focus your Product Team on Impact, Not Features

Thursday, March 19, 3PM CET GMT +1 (55 Minutes)

“I work in a feature factory! What can I do to nudge my organization to focus more on impact and less on delivering features?” We’ll discuss eight impact-focused ways to successfully and safely encourage change in a range of organization types.





Thursday, April 2, 3PM CET GMT +1 (55 Minutes)

In this lab we will discuss a helpful model for understanding how different levels of work – from specific “build this”-type work to open-ended exploration – can be linked to outcomes (and measurement).





Lab 3: Journey to Product Teams (Infographic Discussion)

Thursday, April 16, 3PM CET GMT +1 (55 Minutes)

Released earlier this year, our Journey to Product Teams infographic has received a lot of attention and sparked many questions. We’ll dig into those questions, with a specific focus on analytics and who “owns the data.”