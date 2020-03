John Cutler, Product Evangelist at Amplitude John Cutler is a product evangelist and coach at Amplitude, and the author of The North Star Playbook. As a former UX researcher at AppFolio, a product manager at Zendesk, Pendo.io, AdKeeper and RichFX, a startup founder, and a product team coach, John’s perspective about the North Star Framework spans individual roles, domains, and products.