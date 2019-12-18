Managing Innovation at Scale Using Agile & Lean Methodologies

Watch the recording

DES-071019 Webinar Logo (3)

In this webinar, Gino Micacchi, former CPO at ABA English, will talk through his framework for testing, validating, and funding disruptive ideas in scale-ups and larger organizations

Innovation is intrinsic to many startups—take big risks, disrupt a market or business model, and (hopefully) get rewarded. But as businesses begin to grow, they often become more risk-averse and innovation tends to wane when there’s a revenue target to achieve.

Product expert, Gino Micacchi, has seen this in several organizations, having to balance day-to-day operations that contribute to the business with the ambition for longer-term disruption. He’s developed a framework, using Agile and Lean methodologies, that can help Tech companies and Scale-ups to make space for innovation and the big ideas that may shape the future of a company.

Join this webinar to learn:

  • A straightforward framework for innovation & risk management in growing businesses
  • How product analytics can help facilitate innovation
  • How Gino used his methodology to help ABA English and Softronic develop long-term growth strategies

Speakers

Gino Micacchi

Gino is the former CPO/COO at ABA English, the fully-digital academy specialized in English learning. A computer engineer and MBA from Bocconi University in Milan, he previously covered different product leadership and advisory positions for start-ups and tech companies in Europe, such as Softonic, MusixMatch, BeMyEye and 21Buttons, among others. Gino is also the organizer of the Barcelona local chapter of ProductTank, a global series of meetups for Product Managers with roots in more than 100 cities in the world.