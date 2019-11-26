Gino Micacchi Gino is the former CPO/COO at ABA English, the fully-digital academy specialized in English learning. A computer engineer and MBA from Bocconi University in Milan, he previously covered different product leadership and advisory positions for start-ups and tech companies in Europe, such as Softonic, MusixMatch, BeMyEye and 21Buttons, among others. Gino is also the organizer of the Barcelona local chapter of ProductTank, a global series of meetups for Product Managers with roots in more than 100 cities in the world.