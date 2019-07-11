Putting Your North Star Into Action

Register to watch the recording

At Amplitude, we have facilitated hundreds of North Star Framework workshops. We’ve found NSF to be a very helpful learning and focusing tool for a broad spectrum of audiences. It is something we can speak to authentically. We talk about our North Star—weekly learning users or WLUs—weekly at our all-hands meeting and it underpins our product development and customer success efforts.

But from a nuts and bolts perspective…

• How do you actually start using a North Star?

• How do North Stars relate to OKRs?

• How do teams define their work?

• What does “done” look like?

• When do you prioritize?

• Who does what?

This 50-minute webinar focuses on these details, with the goal of helping teams make smart working agreements, pick the right artifacts, and set up the right rituals.

Following the talk, we do a 20-minute Q/A session We look forward to connecting with you and your team.