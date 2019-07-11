Watch the recorded webinar

So, you’ve zeroed in on a compelling North Star. What next? Great question! Product Coach, John Cutler hosts a 40-minute talk and 20 minutes of audience Q+A.

Putting Your North Star Into Action

At Amplitude, we have facilitated hundreds of North Star Framework workshops. We’ve found NSF to be a very helpful learning and focusing tool for a broad spectrum of audiences. It is something we can speak to authentically. We talk about our North Star—weekly learning users or WLUs—weekly at our all-hands meeting and it underpins our product development and customer success efforts.

But from a nuts and bolts perspective…

•   How do you actually start using a North Star?

•   How do North Stars relate to OKRs?

•   How do teams define their work?

•   What does “done” look like?

•   When do you prioritize?

•   Who does what?

This 50-minute webinar focuses on these details, with the goal of helping teams make smart working agreements, pick the right artifacts, and set up the right rituals.

