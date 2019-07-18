Amplitude vs. Mixpanel
Find out why leading companies like Atlassian, Hubspot, and Venmo use Amplitude to build better products
Teams who have made the switch to Amplitude
Seamless workflows that fuel exploration
Amplitude’s chart chaining technology means you can ask 5 questions over 5 charts in just 5 minutes. Plus you can build a cohort from almost any data point. Mixpanel users waste time recreating queries every time a chart type changes and are often stuck manually building cohorts.
Future-proof platform that grows with you
Only Amplitude can track users across multiple products to help you surface future cross-sell opportunities. And with more two-way integrations to best-in-breed marketing tools than Mixpanel, you’ll be better equipped to target users and close the loop on campaign performance.
Collaboration that drives high adoption
Amplitude is designed for teams from the ground-up. With custom team spaces, Google Doc-like reports, a Slack integration, and Dashboard Templates, adoption won’t be something you have to think about. Mixpanel is built for single player mode - analysis for individuals, not teams.
Governance for data you always trust
Data governance cannot be a sometimes feature - it either works or it doesn’t. Only Amplitude has governance controls to fix any mistake and automatically reject or quarantine malformed data.
Security you can rely on
Protecting your data and your users’ privacy is not a place for compromise. Amplitude has certified enterprise-grade practices and is a recognized AWS Partner for Digital Customer Experience & Retail Competencies. Mixpanel lacks standard auditor-tested certifications for SOC2 Type-2 and ISO 27001.
Amplitude provides us a richer and deeper framework beyond what we could get from Mixpanel. We move faster, ideate quicker, and understand our users more deeply. We can socialize insights more effectively across the organization and take more immediate action to improve our customer experience. Other vendors don’t have a vision and a path forward as we do with Amplitude. We feel like we’re partners together in this, more so than just a customer and a client.
Amplitude
Mixpanel
Amplitude vs. Mixpanel Comparison Category
Visualize user behavior and measure usage with self-serve reporting
Create behavioral cohorts to analyze and compare custom segments
Measure new users becoming high-value customers by tracking 1st time milestones
Find the happy path to high-value customers by starting with the 2nd purchase, video view, etc. and working backwards.
Discover the experiences separating high-value customers from everyone else with conversion driver analysis
Track the unique engagement patterns of high-value customers with custom periods and unbounded retention
Plot improvements to loyalty by measuring retention changes over time
Identify the areas of your product most frequented by high-value customers with Engagement Matrix
Build a cohort with a click from an unexpected user path to investigate further using Microscope
Understand which paths are driving the most conversions in Pathfinder
Uncover cross-sell opportunities to build new high-value customers with multi-product user tracking
Push behavioral cohorts to the most best-in-breed marketings tools for easy targeting
Organize KPIs, insights, and analyses for easier communication and faster onboarding for new employees with Team Spaces
Share findings and new releases asynchronously so you can skip the meeting with Google Doc-like Notebooks
Standardize team reporting by turning best practices into templates
Notify the team of updates and new analyses automatically with a Slack integration
Manage projects as a team with co-owner permissions for charts, dashboards, notebooks, and more
Create public links for easy sharing to partners or other internal teams
Fix any data naming or value error retroactively without writing a line of code
Plan your data schema on platform to automatically reject or quarantine malformed data
Get suggested events to new years know which data points they should look at first
Ingest data from the most important tools in your stack like Adobe, Intercom, and Salesforce
Get peace of mind knowing your data is secure with a platform that is annually and independently audited for SOC2 Type-2, and is certified under ISO 27001.
Work with a recognized AWS Partner for Digital Customer Experience & Retail Competencies