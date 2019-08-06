#1 Product Intelligence
See how Amplitude helps you use customer data to build great product experiences that convert and retain users.
SAAS
MEDIA
CONSUMER
E-COMMERCE
FINTECH
Over 30,000 teams use Amplitude to grow their digital business
“You can't grow your business effectively without product intelligence. We love the depth of insight we get from Amplitude —any question we can think of has an answer in Amplitude.”
Increase Conversion by 5.5%
Blue Apron worked with Amplitude and Optimizely to study user behavior and create engaging content.Learn more
30,000+
Applications
7.5 trillion
User behavior actions
20
Fortune 100 customers
Don't take our word for it, see it for yourself
Explore our demo environment to see how your team can learn
from user behavior, share insights, and drive product-led growth.
from user behavior, share insights, and drive product-led growth.
Explore demo now