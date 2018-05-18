We are the #1 Product Intelligence platform helping companies build better products
Over 30,000 companies from 180+ countries around the world use Amplitude. We now track over 7 trillion user actions every year to help digital product and growth teams instantly understand user behavior, build engaging experiences, and grow their business.
History
2012
- Amplitude founders accepted into Y Combinator (YC W12)
2013
- Develops custom analytics database
2014
- Launch Amplitude, a real-time mobile analytics platform
2015
- Amplitude Raises $9M Series A led by Benchmark with Quest Venture Partners, Data Collective, Merus Capital, Charlie Cheever, Dave Morin, and other angel investors
- Introduces NOVA, a custom-built column store designed for behavioral analytics
2016
- Named Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 Rising Star
- Raises $15M Series B led by Battery Ventures and adds Neeraj Agrawal to Board of Directors
- Launches Compass to help companies pinpoint specific user behaviors that drive long-term retention
- Releases Amplitude 2.0
2017
- Introduces the Product Analytics Playbook, a comprehensive guide to retention across all stages of the user lifecycle
- Opens EMEA HQ
- Raises $30M Series C led by IVP and adds Somesh Dash to Board of Directors as an Observer
- Launches Taxonomy to enable customers to build trust with 100% data integrity
- Launches Insight so customers can ship faster with real-time alerts
- Launches Scale to help high-volume customers access billions of actions without compromising speed, accuracy, or cost
- Launches Accounts to accelerate product growth for B2B customers
- Opens New York office
2018
- Announces Amplitude Startup Scholarship, a 90% scholarship discount for seed stage startups
- Launches Schema, an addition to Taxonomy that helps you take full control over the data Amplitude collects
- Launches Portfolio, the first command center for product executives
- Announces GDPR readiness
- Launched the Growth Engine, the industry’s first rapid product iteration system
- Organized AMPLIFY - the world’s most prestigious product conference attended by over 1200 product and growth leaders
- Raised Series D round led by Sequoia and Lead Edge Capital
- Launched the world’s first Product Intelligence platform, combining behavioral analytics and modern practices for growth to help companies scale their digital revenue
2019
- Launched the digital experience competency with AWS
- Released Impact Analysis for teams to understand how product changes affect engagement behavior
- Released Notebooks to help teams have conversations about data and collaborate on insights
Backed by
Meet the Leadership Team
Spenser Skates
CEO, Founder
Spenser Skates
CEO, Founder
Spenser cofounded Amplitude in 2012 to help companies build better products through product analytics. He previously worked as an algorithmic trader at DRW Trading Group and studied Bioengineering at MIT where he won Battlecode, MIT’s largest programming competition, twice.
Curtis Liu
CTO, Founder
Curtis Liu
CTO, Founder
Curtis developed the core of Amplitude’s technology and brings experience from Electronic Arts and Google. He studied EECS at MIT and is a 2x winner of Battlecode, MIT’s largest programming competition.
Jeffrey Wang
Chief Architect, Founder
Jeffrey Wang
Chief Architect, Founder
Jeffrey owns the infrastructure that enables us to scan billions of events every second. He studied Computer Science at Stanford and brings experience building infrastructure from Palantir and Sumo Logic.
Justin Bauer
VP of Product
Justin Bauer
VP of Product
As VP of Product, Justin strives to make it easy for companies to make better decisions based on their data. He’s a 2x entrepreneur as well as an alumnus of McKinsey, Stanford GSB, and Carleton College.
Sandhya Hegde
VP of Global Marketing
Sandhya Hegde
VP of Global Marketing
Sandhya leads marketing at Amplitude and loves scaling world-changing ideas. Before Amplitude, she was a venture capital investor at Sequoia Capital and Khosla Ventures. Also an ex-entrepreneur, Sandhya’s an alumnus of Stanford and IIT Bombay.
Lisa Nielsen
VP of People
Lisa Nielsen
VP of People
Lisa is the VP of People at Amplitude. After attaining a Master’s in Organization Development, she spent four years working with the Fortune 500 on the people challenges associated with organizational change. She then moved to People roles in tech to create cultures in which people feel inspired to do their best work and find that which makes them feel alive.
Shadi Rostami
SVP of Engineering
Shadi Rostami
SVP of Engineering
Shadi is a passionate, seasoned technology leader and architect experienced in building and managing highly proficient engineering teams. Prior to Amplitude, she worked at Palo Alto networks as a VP of Engineering. She has a Ph.D. in computer engineering from University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. from Sharif University of Technology.
Hoang Vuong
CFO
Hoang Vuong
CFO
Hoang has served in leadership roles at many fast-growth software and consumer internet companies. Previously, he was CFO/COO for GoFundMe. Prior to that, he was VP and General Manager of Intuit Demandforce and was CFO of Demandforce prior to its acquisition by Intuit. In addition, Hoang was CEO at Unisfair, CFO at SideStep, Inc., and held management positions at NetIQ and Deloitte.
Matt Heinz
Chief Revenue Officer
Matt Heinz
Chief Revenue Officer
Matt oversees Amplitude’s growing global sales efforts. He has spent over a decade leading sales teams; prior to Amplitude, Matt spent eight years as a sales executive at Marketo, establishing the company’s enterprise sales business as the company’s fastest growing segment.