Company

We are the #1 Product Intelligence platform helping companies build better products

Over 30,000 companies from 180+ countries around the world use Amplitude. We now track over 7 trillion user actions every year to help digital product and growth teams instantly understand user behavior, build engaging experiences, and grow their business.

Our Mission

Our mission is to help product teams rapidly build digital products that work better for the customer and grow their business.

History

2012

  • Amplitude founders accepted into Y Combinator (YC W12)

2013

  • Develops custom analytics database

2014

  • Launch Amplitude, a real-time mobile analytics platform

2015

  • Amplitude Raises $9M Series A led by Benchmark with Quest Venture Partners, Data Collective, Merus Capital, Charlie Cheever, Dave Morin, and other angel investors
  • Introduces NOVA, a custom-built column store designed for behavioral analytics

2016

2017

  • Introduces the Product Analytics Playbook, a comprehensive guide to retention across all stages of the user lifecycle
  • Opens EMEA HQ
  • Raises $30M Series C led by IVP and adds Somesh Dash to Board of Directors as an Observer
  • Launches Taxonomy to enable customers to build trust with 100% data integrity
  • Launches Insight so customers can ship faster with real-time alerts
  • Launches Scale to help high-volume customers access billions of actions without compromising speed, accuracy, or cost
  • Launches Accounts to accelerate product growth for B2B customers
  • Opens New York office

2018

  • Announces Amplitude Startup Scholarship, a 90% scholarship discount for seed stage startups
  • Launches Schema, an addition to Taxonomy that helps you take full control over the data Amplitude collects
  • Launches Portfolio, the first command center for product executives
  • Announces GDPR readiness
  • Launched the Growth Engine, the industry’s first rapid product iteration system
  • Organized AMPLIFY - the world’s most prestigious product conference attended by over 1200 product and growth leaders
  • Raised Series D round led by Sequoia and Lead Edge Capital
  • Launched the world’s first Product Intelligence platform, combining behavioral analytics and modern practices for growth to help companies scale their digital revenue

2019

  • Launched the digital experience competency with AWS
  • Released Impact Analysis for teams to understand how product changes affect engagement behavior
  • Released Notebooks to help teams have conversations about data and collaborate on insights

Backed by

Meet the Leadership Team

Spenser Skates

CEO, Founder

Spenser Skates

CEO, Founder

Spenser cofounded Amplitude in 2012 to help companies build better products through product analytics. He previously worked as an algorithmic trader at DRW Trading Group and studied Bioengineering at MIT where he won Battlecode, MIT’s largest programming competition, twice.

Curtis Liu

CTO, Founder

Curtis Liu

CTO, Founder

Curtis developed the core of Amplitude’s technology and brings experience from Electronic Arts and Google. He studied EECS at MIT and is a 2x winner of Battlecode, MIT’s largest programming competition.

Jeffrey Wang

Chief Architect, Founder

Jeffrey Wang

Chief Architect, Founder

Jeffrey owns the infrastructure that enables us to scan billions of events every second. He studied Computer Science at Stanford and brings experience building infrastructure from Palantir and Sumo Logic.

Justin Bauer

VP of Product

Justin Bauer

VP of Product

As VP of Product, Justin strives to make it easy for companies to make better decisions based on their data. He’s a 2x entrepreneur as well as an alumnus of McKinsey, Stanford GSB, and Carleton College.

Sandhya Hegde

VP of Global Marketing

Sandhya Hegde

VP of Global Marketing

Sandhya leads marketing at Amplitude and loves scaling world-changing ideas. Before Amplitude, she was a venture capital investor at Sequoia Capital and Khosla Ventures. Also an ex-entrepreneur, Sandhya’s an alumnus of Stanford and IIT Bombay.

Lisa Nielsen

VP of People

Lisa Nielsen

VP of People

Lisa is the VP of People at Amplitude. After attaining a Master’s in Organization Development, she spent four years working with the Fortune 500 on the people challenges associated with organizational change. She then moved to People roles in tech to create cultures in which people feel inspired to do their best work and find that which makes them feel alive.

Shadi Rostami

SVP of Engineering

Shadi Rostami

SVP of Engineering

Shadi is a passionate, seasoned technology leader and architect experienced in building and managing highly proficient engineering teams. Prior to Amplitude, she worked at Palo Alto networks as a VP of Engineering. She has a Ph.D. in computer engineering from University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. from Sharif University of Technology.

Hoang Vuong

CFO

Hoang Vuong

CFO

Hoang has served in leadership roles at many fast-growth software and consumer internet companies. Previously, he was CFO/COO for GoFundMe. Prior to that, he was VP and General Manager of Intuit Demandforce and was CFO of Demandforce prior to its acquisition by Intuit. In addition, Hoang was CEO at Unisfair, CFO at SideStep, Inc., and held management positions at NetIQ and Deloitte.

Matt Heinz

Chief Revenue Officer

Matt Heinz

Chief Revenue Officer

Matt oversees Amplitude’s growing global sales efforts. He has spent over a decade leading sales teams; prior to Amplitude, Matt spent eight years as a sales executive at Marketo, establishing the company’s enterprise sales business as the company’s fastest growing segment.

Let’s build a great product together

See careers at Amplitude

Amplitude In the News

AdWeek

How These 3 Tech Companies Revamped Their Products to Improve the Customer Experience

Forbes

How Amplitude Is Helping Product Managers Rapidly Drive Business Growth

Product Launch

Introducing the Amplitude Growth Engine

Read more