Apply for the Amplitude Startup Scholarship
Frequently asked questions
What are the criteria to qualify for the Amplitude Startup Scholarship?
- Your company was launched less than 2 years ago.
- You’ve received less than $5 million in funding.
- You have fewer than 20 employees.
What’s included in the Amplitude Startup Scholarship?
You’ll get 20 million events per month — more than enough data to get you to product-market fit. You also get full access to features on our paid Growth plan, including Behavioral Cohorts, Pathfinder, advanced collaboration features, and more.
What happens if we go over the 20 million event limit?
We’ll give you the option to decrease your event volume the following month or start a 30 day trial of the Growth plan to decide whether you’d like to upgrade for more event volume. If you go over the event limit more than twice, your account will be downgraded to the Free plan.
What happens after our one year Amplitude Startup Scholarship?
At the end of one year, you’ll have the option to either upgrade to the Growth plan or go back to the Free plan. The Free plan includes 10 million monthly events and our core analytics features. We’ll provide you with an extra 30 days to trial the Growth plan while you make your decision. We cannot grant extensions past one year for the Amplitude Startup Scholarship.
Will we get onboarding resources to help us get started on Amplitude?
Yes, we’ll provide you with self-serve onboarding materials when your Amplitude Startup Scholarship starts. You’ll also have access to our support team.
Other questions? Email us at scholarship@amplitude.com and we’ll help you out!