Amplitude

Inside Amplitude

Nova 2.0: Re-architecting the Analytics Engine behind Amplitude

Introducing Nova 2.0, our new architecture built to improve performance, reduce query latency, and cut server costs.

Nirmal Utwani

Inspiration

Amplify 2019 Highlights

The top six highlights from Amplify 2019, our premier product and growth conference in San Francisco.

Sandhya Hegde

Best Practices

Practicing Growth Design

Designers, grow your career with data. Lex Roman shares the essential growth design tools and skills to master.

Lex Roman

Inside Amplitude

Release Notes: Fall 2019

Here's what was new in Amplitude through October, November, and December 2019: direct sharing, offset data ranges for behavioral cohorts, and more imp...

Archana Madhavan

Best Practices

The Attention Game: What it is and How to Play it

Increase user engagement by finding ways to keep users in your product longer. Here's how to play the Attention Game.

Victoria Rainbolt

Inspiration
Do This Now: 8 Ways to Focus your Product Team on Impact, Not Features
Inside Amplitude
We’re Evolving Our Product’s North Star Metric. Here’s Why.
Inspiration
Why Outcomes Over Outputs?
Perspectives
Why Designers Need to Care about Data

Perspectives

Introducing The North Star Playbook

Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...

Archana Madhavan

Inspiration

How to Analyze the Health of Your App’s Product-Market Fit Through Growth Accounting

Jonathan Hsu, Co-founder and General Partner at Tribe Capital, explains the growth accounting framework and how it can empower product team decision-m...

Jonathan Hsu

Event

Calling all product & growth leaders!

Join us at AMPLIFY, a product conference hosted by Amplitude to celebrate and nurture the product and growth community.

Inspiration

The UX of Data

Growth designer Lex Roman gives advice on how your cross-functional team should talk about data.

Lex Roman

Inside Amplitude

Team Spotlight: A Look at Amplitude's Sales Development Team

A Q&A with Victoria Reardon, Amplitude's Sales Development Manager.

Samantha Wright

Perspectives

Do You Measure Up? Metrics for Enterprise SaaS Product Managers

Nancy Wang, Head of Product Management at Amazon Web Services, highlights six product metrics enterprise SaaS companies should track.

Nancy Wang

