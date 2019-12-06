Inside Amplitude
Nova 2.0: Re-architecting the Analytics Engine behind Amplitude
Introducing Nova 2.0, our new architecture built to improve performance, reduce query latency, and cut server costs.
Inside Amplitude
Introducing Nova 2.0, our new architecture built to improve performance, reduce query latency, and cut server costs.
Inside Amplitude
Introducing Nova 2.0, our new architecture built to improve performance, reduce query latency, and cut server costs.
Inspiration
The top six highlights from Amplify 2019, our premier product and growth conference in San Francisco.
Best Practices
Designers, grow your career with data. Lex Roman shares the essential growth design tools and skills to master.
Inside Amplitude
Here's what was new in Amplitude through October, November, and December 2019: direct sharing, offset data ranges for behavioral cohorts, and more imp...
Best Practices
Increase user engagement by finding ways to keep users in your product longer. Here's how to play the Attention Game.
Perspectives
Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...
Inspiration
Jonathan Hsu, Co-founder and General Partner at Tribe Capital, explains the growth accounting framework and how it can empower product team decision-m...
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.
Inspiration
Growth designer Lex Roman gives advice on how your cross-functional team should talk about data.
Inside Amplitude
A Q&A with Victoria Reardon, Amplitude's Sales Development Manager.
Perspectives
Nancy Wang, Head of Product Management at Amazon Web Services, highlights six product metrics enterprise SaaS companies should track.
Inside Amplitude
Introducing Nova 2.0, our new architecture built to improve performance, reduce query latency, and cut server costs.
Inspiration
The top six highlights from Amplify 2019, our premier product and growth conference in San Francisco.
Best Practices
Designers, grow your career with data. Lex Roman shares the essential growth design tools and skills to master.
Inside Amplitude
Here's what was new in Amplitude through October, November, and December 2019: direct sharing, offset data ranges for behavioral cohorts, and more imp...
Best Practices
Increase user engagement by finding ways to keep users in your product longer. Here's how to play the Attention Game.
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.
Perspectives
Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...
Inspiration
Jonathan Hsu, Co-founder and General Partner at Tribe Capital, explains the growth accounting framework and how it can empower product team decision-m...
Inspiration
Growth designer Lex Roman gives advice on how your cross-functional team should talk about data.
Inside Amplitude
A Q&A with Victoria Reardon, Amplitude's Sales Development Manager.
Perspectives
Nancy Wang, Head of Product Management at Amazon Web Services, highlights six product metrics enterprise SaaS companies should track.