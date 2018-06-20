Attribution

Adjust combines attribution for advertising sources with advanced analytics and store statistics. Combine your Adjust data with Amplitude to see how engagement, conversion, and retention differs across ad channels and campaigns.

Mobile Marketing Automation

Airship enables you to immediately reach your customers at key moments. They help put your app in front of your users at the right time and in the right place to drive usage and brand engagement. Send your Behavioral Cohorts from Amplitude straight to Airship to build targeted mobile marketing campaigns.

In-app Purchases

The Amazon store offers digital content for purchases. Using Amazon's In-App Purchasing API allows your app to present, process, and fulfill purchases of digital content and subscriptions within your app.

Data Warehouse

Amazon Redshift is a fast, fully managed data warehouse that makes it simple and cost-effective to analyze all your data using standard SQL and your existing Business Intelligence (BI) tools.

Attribution

AppsFlyer provides mobile advertising attribution and analytics, helping marketers to pinpoint their targeting, optimize their ad spend, and boost their ROI. Send your AppsFlyer data to Amplitude to see how your different acquisition sources are performing.

A/B testing

Apptimize empowers product teams to efficiently run A/B tests, rollout and manage new features, and deliver personalized user experiences.

Deep Linking

Branch is a mobile deep linking platform to help you drive app growth and user engagement across all channels. Send unique deep linking data from Branch to Amplitude via Data Integrations to unlock new and actionable growth insights.

Mobile Marketing Automation

Braze (formerly Appboy) empowers marketers to build better relationships with their customers with push, email, in-app and more.

User Experience

Chameleon boosts product-led growth with targeted in-product notifications, walkthroughs, tooltips, checklists and more, built without engineering. Great for user onboarding, feature discovery and product adoption.

Business Intelligence

Connect Chartio to your Amplitude Redshift database to explore your event data and create custom analyses and visualizations.

Data Warehouse

Stream data into your warehouse for advanced analytics. Fivetran was built for analysts to access to all their business data.

In-app Purchases

Google Play is the official app and digital media store for the Android operating system, allowing users to browse, download, and buy or rent applications, music, books, movies, and TV shows.