Frequently Asked Questions

What is an event? An event is an action that a user takes in your product, like ‘Create account’, ‘Add to cart’, or ‘Share photo’. It could also be an event that occurs in your product without user action like ‘Verification completed’. You can also attach custom properties to an event. You can send Amplitude events via our SDKs (iOS, Android, Javascript, Unity), server-side using our HTTPS API, or ETL partners like Segment and mParticle.

What happens if I exceed 10 million events on the Free plan? We’ll send you an email when you’re getting close to your event limit for the month. If you hit the limit, you won’t be able to access your charts and dashboards for the rest of the month, but we’ll still collect all your data. You’ll regain account access at the start of the next month. To learn more about upgrading to a higher volume plan, just get in touch.

How can I estimate my event volume? This number depends on several factors, but generally it’s calculated by multiplying your number of monthly active users by an estimate of the average number of actions a user performs each month. We’re here to help you figure this out! Get in touch.