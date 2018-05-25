Product analytics for everyone
Whether you’re at a Fortune 500 company or a startup, Amplitude can help you build better products.
Free
Access an unmatched depth of insight to accelerate your startup just like
You’ll have access to:
- Core analytics
- Unlimited data retention
- Unlimited user seats
- Track up to 10 million actions per month
Growth
Get the powerful behavioral analytics used by leading companies like
Everything in Free, plus:
- Behavioral reports
- Predictive analytics
- Advanced collaboration tools
- Custom solutions and event volume
- Dedicated customer success
Enterprise
Get our complete Product Intelligence platform used by leaders like
Everything in Growth, plus:
- Monitoring and automated insights
- Advanced data governance
- Single sign-on and authentication
- Custom user permissions and roles
- Premier customer success with SLA
A comprehensive platform for modern organizations
Choose the leader in Product Analytics for a reliable partner aligned to your needs.
Massively scalable infrastructure
- Undisrupted analytics with 99.9% + uptime
- Best-in-class query speed for answers in <0.7 seconds
Full suite of APIs and integrations
Data security and privacy compliance
- SOC type 2
- ISO 27001
- EU Privacy Shield
- GDPR
Compare plans
Wondering how you can access your favorite features? Here’s the full plan breakdown.
More Products
Looking for extra horsepower to fit your unique analytics needs? We’ve got you covered.
Taxonomy
Build product trust with data integrity
- Expedite your QA and data validation process
- Define the rules for data collection
- Correct implementation errors without writing code
Query
Direct data access for custom analytics
- Track and share any metric with custom queries
- Get raw access to your product data with Snowflake
- Benefit from Amplitude’s merged users and clean schema
Accounts
Accelerate SaaS product growth
- Identify features that drive account conversion
- Sync critical data from integrations like Salesforce and Zendesk
- Focus on the right accounts impacting ROI
Scale
Access billions of user actions without compromise
- Sample your high volume user base without sacrificing accuracy
- Get instant answers at any event volume
- Customize your sampling rate
Insight
Ship fast and learn more with automatic alerts
- Get notified on changes in product performance
- Closely monitor KPI trends and anomalies
- Instantly surface patterns in your product data
Portfolio
Analyze engagement across multiple applications
- Automatically merge user IDs across platforms and products
- Understand how users move between platforms and products
- Get a single click executive view of a company’s product health
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an event?
An event is an action that a user takes in your product, like ‘Create account’, ‘Add to cart’, or ‘Share photo’. It could also be an event that occurs in your product without user action like ‘Verification completed’. You can also attach custom properties to an event. You can send Amplitude events via our SDKs (iOS, Android, Javascript, Unity), server-side using our HTTPS API, or ETL partners like Segment and mParticle.
What happens if I exceed 10 million events on the Free plan?
We’ll send you an email when you’re getting close to your event limit for the month. If you hit the limit, you won’t be able to access your charts and dashboards for the rest of the month, but we’ll still collect all your data. You’ll regain account access at the start of the next month. To learn more about upgrading to a higher volume plan, just get in touch.
How can I estimate my event volume?
This number depends on several factors, but generally it’s calculated by multiplying your number of monthly active users by an estimate of the average number of actions a user performs each month. We’re here to help you figure this out! Get in touch.
Do you offer special pricing or discounts for startups?
Yes! The Amplitude Startup Scholarship provides one year of our paid Growth plan features for free. Learn more and apply here.