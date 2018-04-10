Archana Madhavan
Archana is a Product Marketing Manager at Amplitude, where she creates smart, actionable content that helps data-minded PMs and product teams leverage Amplitude to build better products.
Articles by Archana Madhavan
Inside Amplitude
Here's what was new in Amplitude through October, November, and December 2019: direct sharing, offset data ranges for behavioral cohorts, and more imp...
Archana Madhavan
Perspectives
Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...
Archana Madhavan
Inside Amplitude
Here's what's new in Amplitude through September 2019: exact order funnels, suggested events, and more.
Archana Madhavan
Best Practices
While causation and correlation can exist at the same time, correlation doesn't mean causation.
Archana Madhavan
Inspiration
Amplify 2019 is coming up quickly and we're proud to host the leading authorities on product and growth. Here are this year’s speakers.
Archana Madhavan
Inside Amplitude
Here's what's new in Amplitude through August 2019.
Archana Madhavan
Inside Amplitude
Here's what's new in Amplitude through July 2019: My Workspace, add videos to Notebooks, add cohorts to Team Spaces, and more!
Archana Madhavan
Perspectives
Marketers need to serve users with timely experiences in the full context of how users behave in-product. Here are some of the challenges they face.
Archana Madhavan
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.