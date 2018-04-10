Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

Archana Madhavan

Archana is a Product Marketing Manager at Amplitude, where she creates smart, actionable content that helps data-minded PMs and product teams leverage Amplitude to build better products.

Articles by Archana Madhavan

Inside Amplitude

Release Notes: Fall 2019

Here's what was new in Amplitude through October, November, and December 2019: direct sharing, offset data ranges for behavioral cohorts, and more imp...

Archana Madhavan

Perspectives

Introducing The North Star Playbook

Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...

Archana Madhavan

Inside Amplitude

Release Notes: September 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through September 2019: exact order funnels, suggested events, and more.

Archana Madhavan

Best Practices

Correlation vs Causation: Understand the Difference for Your Product

While causation and correlation can exist at the same time, correlation doesn't mean causation.

Archana Madhavan

Inspiration

Who’s Speaking at Amplify 2019?

Amplify 2019 is coming up quickly and we're proud to host the leading authorities on product and growth. Here are this year’s speakers.

Archana Madhavan

Inside Amplitude

Release Notes: August 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through August 2019.

Archana Madhavan

Inside Amplitude

Release Notes: July 2019

Here's what's new in Amplitude through July 2019: My Workspace, add videos to Notebooks, add cohorts to Team Spaces, and more!

Archana Madhavan

Perspectives

Your Marketing Campaign is Missing a Key Ingredient: Context

Marketers need to serve users with timely experiences in the full context of how users behave in-product. Here are some of the challenges they face.

Archana Madhavan