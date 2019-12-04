Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can help you improve the way you build products.

At Amplitude, we care deeply about giving passionate teams the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to help them build great products.

That’s why, in addition to the Product Intelligence platform that we offer, we spend hundreds of hours running interactive workshops and creating our Product Analytics Playbooks. To date, our premier resources for mastering user retention and engagement have been viewed over 100,000 times.

Today, we’re excited to release our newest resource, The North Star Playbook. And we want your input on how to make it even better.

Learn how to define your product’s North Star

The North Star Framework is a model for managing products by identifying a single, crucial metric—the North Star Metric—that represents the value your product provides its customers. It is designed to help teams accelerate decision-making, with better alignment and communication, while also enabling them to focus on sustainable product-led growth.

How do you begin to utilize the North Star Framework in your organization? That’s where this playbook comes in.

Co-authored by long-time product evangelist and coach John Cutler, this playbook provides a deep-dive into the North Star Framework and gives you the knowledge you need to define your own North Star Metric.

In this book, you will learn:

About the purpose and value of the North Star Framework

How to run your own internal North Star workshop with exercises and worksheets

How to help your team converge on a North Star Metric and its supporting Inputs

How to integrate your North Star into your day-to-day product development process

In the playbook, we give worksheet examples of the North Star Framework.

Share your feedback as an early reader

We want to know what you think about this playbook. Let us know what you found useful, or what we’re missing. What did we spend too much time on and what did we not spend enough time on? Help us brainstorm worksheets and activities. Bonus points if you run your own North Star workshop using this book–we want to know how it went. Your feedback will help us refine our content and will be incorporated into next edition of this playbook, scheduled to be published early 2020.

To share feedback as an early reader, keep an eye out for an invite to our Slack community at the end of each chapter.