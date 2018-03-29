Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Journey to Product Teams (Infographic)

What does the journey to product team look like?

John Cutler

Practicing Growth Design

Designers, grow your career with data. Lex Roman shares the essential growth design tools and skills to master.

Lex Roman

How to Analyze the Health of Your App’s Product-Market Fit Through Growth Accounting

Jonathan Hsu, Co-founder and General Partner at Tribe Capital, explains the growth accounting framework and how it can empower product team decision-m...

Jonathan Hsu

Do You Measure Up? Metrics for Enterprise SaaS Product Managers

Nancy Wang, Head of Product Management at Amazon Web Services, highlights six product metrics enterprise SaaS companies should track.

Nancy Wang

Tilting the Playing Field With Joshua Arnold

Veteran org change catalyst Joshua Arnold shares insights on product development, org design, incentives, measurement, ethics, and why surfing is simi...

John Cutler

Linking Strategy, Insights, & Execution: Jake Johnson on Product Ops at Drift

Jake Johnson chats with Amplitude's John Cutler about launching and shaping Product Ops at Drift.

Vince Kosek

12 Signs You’re Working in a Feature Factory — 3 Years Later

Amplitude product team coach John Cutler first wrote about Feature Factories almost three years ago. What has he learned since then?

John Cutler

A Conversation with Quantitative UX Researcher Randy Au

Quantitative UX researcher Randy Au "analyzes all the things." He is part researcher, part educator, and part therapist philosopher. And he loves cats...

Vince Kosek

How To Structure and Manage Your Product Analytics Team

In this post, guest writer Vince Kosek covers four common questions related to product analytics team structure and management. We strongly believe th...

Vince Kosek