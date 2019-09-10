Announcing Amplitude Engage for better behavioral targeting

Amplitude now lets you easily act on your behavioral insights to drive better conversion, engagement, and retention. With Amplitude Engage, you can dynamically send hyper-targeted, behavioral audiences to ad networks, marketing automation tools, and personalization engines to power tailored campaigns and experiences.

Read our launch blog post or contact your Customer Success Manager to learn more.

Assign project-level permissions

Available for Enterprise customers

Users can now be assigned different permission roles for each of the Amplitude projects they can access. This is especially useful for companies that have large-scale deployments of Amplitude; individual teams can operate more autonomously, aligned with the org’s own internal security and data access policies.

For example we can make Jill a Manager for the ACME Marketing project, where she can create annotations and manage the Schemae. We can also make her a Viewer for the ACME Sales project, where she can view charts and create non-discoverable charts.

To learn more about how Amplitude’s permissions model works, check out this post.

Measure how your custom metrics vary over time with expanded period-over-period reporting

Available for all Scholarship, Growth, and Enterprise customers

If seasonality affects how users engage with your product, you’ll find it useful to use time period comparisons to see the impact of your product changes. Amplitude lets you see your key metrics during a certain time period compared to the same interval in the previous day, week, month, quarter, or year.

Now, you can also view period-over-period results for custom metrics that you’ve defined using Formulas. To learn more about how you can use custom formulas in your queries, check out our documentation.

Edit existing Transformations

Available for customers with the Taxonomy product add-on

Customers with the Taxonomy add-on can now easily edit existing property merge Transformations. Previously, the only way to “edit” a Transformation was to delete it and manually recreate it, which became tedious and painful if you had many transformations or transformations containing thousands of values.

Search for the right Amplitude project

Available for all customers

If you have a lot of projects in Amplitude, it can be a pain to scroll through all of them to find the one you care about. Now you can quickly search for the right project, using the search bar at the top of the Manage Data page.

With more and more workplace interaction taking place on Slack these days, we know how important it is to bring the discussion of your Amplitude content to Slack.

If you have a Slack account connected to Amplitude, you will now receive a Slack notification from the Amplitude bot when you are @-mentioned in a comment or a comment is left on your Amplitude content. Now, you can stay up-to-date with conversations about your content, directly in Slack.

For more information on our Slack integration, check out our documentation.

Easily remember to transfer ownership of content before removing a user

Available for all customers

Admins have the ability to bulk transfer ownership of Amplitude inventory from one user to another, but this cannot be done after a user has been removed from the org. In this updated flow, admins are reminded to bulk transfer that user’s content to someone else before they proceed to delete that user. If you’re an admin, you can remove a user from Amplitude by going to your org’s settings page.

Configure user privacy email notifications

Available for all customers

In order to comply with GDPR and other user privacy regulations, Amplitude sends you email notifications when we receive and process user deletion requests. Previously all org admins would receive these email notifications. Now, you can configure who in your org receives these emails.

To learn more about Amplitude’s GDPR compliance check out this post and to learn more about our User Privacy API, visit our documentation.