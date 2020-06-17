Tech for Black Founders

Get Access to the Amplitude Growth Plan for Free

Today, only 1% of founders backed by venture capital in the United States are Black. That figure is appalling and speaks to the ways in which the odds are stacked against Black technologists and entrepreneurs. The onus is on us in the tech community to start evening the odds.

To this end, Amplitude, mParticle, Braze, Branch, and Radar are coming together to make our technology completely free to U.S.-based, early stage startups led by Black founders.

In an effort to provide concrete, long-lasting support, we will provide:

Up to 50 million tracked events per month

On the Amplitude Growth Plan

For free

To early-stage startups that meet these criteria:

Have raised less than $30M in venture capital

Employ fewer than 150 people

Are led by one or more Black founders

Are headquartered in the U.S.

Our goal is to help you scale your business as rapidly and efficiently as possible. This program will be available for free to you in perpetuity as long as you continue to meet the criteria.