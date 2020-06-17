Tech for Black Founders
We request that founders apply personally. As soon as you fill out the form, our team will be in touch to get you started.
Get Access to the Amplitude Growth Plan for Free
Today, only 1% of founders backed by venture capital in the United States are Black. That figure is appalling and speaks to the ways in which the odds are stacked against Black technologists and entrepreneurs. The onus is on us in the tech community to start evening the odds.
To this end, Amplitude, mParticle, Braze, Branch, and Radar are coming together to make our technology completely free to U.S.-based, early stage startups led by Black founders.
In an effort to provide concrete, long-lasting support, we will provide:
- Up to 50 million tracked events per month
- On the Amplitude Growth Plan
- For free
To early-stage startups that meet these criteria:
- Have raised less than $30M in venture capital
- Employ fewer than 150 people
- Are led by one or more Black founders
- Are headquartered in the U.S.
Our goal is to help you scale your business as rapidly and efficiently as possible. This program will be available for free to you in perpetuity as long as you continue to meet the criteria.
