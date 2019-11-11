Company

Company Announcement

Nov 11, 2019

Amplitude names Adobe sales leader Matthew Heinz as Chief Revenue Officer

Product Announcement

Aug 14, 2019

Amplitude Launches Engage, A Behavioral Targeting Solution for Automated Campaign Personalization

Press Kit

The most up-to-date brand assets and company information in one convenient download.

For inquiries, please contact press@amplitude.com

CloserIQ

May 20, 2019

10 San Francisco Companies with the Best D&I Programs

Funding Announcement

Dec 5, 2018

Amplitude Closes $80M Investment Led By Sequoia for Global Expansion of Product Intelligence

Product Announcement

Apr 25, 2018

Amplitude Releases Portfolio to Help Enterprise Product Leaders Grow their Digital Businesses

Company Announcement

Feb 28, 2018

Amplitude Launches Program To Help Startups Find Product Market Fit

AdWeek

Feb 13, 2018

How These 3 Tech Companies Revamped Their Products to Improve the Customer Experience

Company Announcement

Feb 8, 2018

Amplitude Expands Its Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Product Analytics