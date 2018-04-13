The lean team behind Microsoft MyAnalytics, a new product in the Office 365 suite, struggled to understand user behavior. Working with Amplitude, MyAnalytics discovered which features drive habitual use and increased user engagement by 4x.
The world’s leading product organizations choose Amplitude
Over 12,000 companies use Amplitude to grow their digital businesses
Amplitude has saved us months of engineering investments into understanding user behavior in our products.
Amplitude is like a flashlight in a dark cave. I have been a PM for 15 years, and only wish Amplitude existed 15 years ago!
You can't grow your business effectively without product intelligence. We love the depth of insight we get from Amplitude—any question we can think of has an answer in Amplitude.
With the help of Amplitude, Calm, the award-winning meditation app, discovered users who set daily meditation reminders were 3x more likely to continue using the app than those who didn't. Calm shifted its product strategy to focus on improving reminders.
With the help of Amplitude's insights into user behavior, Patreon optimized the creator page workflow, ultimately leading to a 2x conversion rate on c…
Instacart uses Amplitude to track users across web and mobile to get a complete picture of user behavior from landing page to cart checkout. Using Amp…
Case Studies
Using Amplitude, iflix increased its conversion-to-view rates by 4x.
Using Amplitude, this leading French news publisher revamped their website to drive subscriptions and improve retention.
How MINDBODY used Amplitude to find key user segments, drive engagement, and increase conversion by 35%
Driving engagement and ARPU for Crunchyroll’s 50-million streaming video users
Using behavioral cohorts in Amplitude, the online language academy improved mobile conversion to subscription by 4.5X and substantially grow their mob…
Using Amplitude, this leading Latin American startup drives personalized experiences to increase revenue.
Their popular new products rely on Amplitude Engage to target the right users at the right time.
With over 70 million users worldwide, Lovoo is the fastest growing network to meet new people in Europe. With the help of Amplitude they’ve been able …
Blue Apron worked with Amplitude and Optimizely to study user behavior and create engaging content.
The subscription video on demand service informs content strategy and global expansion decisions with Amplitude.
With the help of Amplitude, Calm, the award-winning meditation app, discovered users who set daily meditation reminders were 3x more likely to continu…
As a high-growth company, Square needed to break down data siloes and provide self-service data access for their teams. Since using Amplitude as the c…
Amplitude enables the product teams at LogMeIn to get direct, immediate access to user data, reducing the time to insight and enabling the company to …
With the help of Amplitude's insights into user behavior, Patreon optimized the creator page workflow, ultimately leading to a 2x conversion rate on c…
Change.org is leading the march on global community action. But an international presence means a distributed team. When it came to making data widely…
As a 100-year-old company, Yellow Pages needed to transform its business to keep up with the digital age. Amplitude has been key to driving data democ…
Instacart uses Amplitude to track users across web and mobile to get a complete picture of user behavior from landing page to cart checkout. Using Amp…
For Avito, even simple user questions were taking 1-2 weeks to answer. By moving to Amplitude the growth team instantly found the answers to their qu…
Life360, an innovative family networking app, needed an analytics solution that would expand data access company-wide. Since adopting Amplitude, 40+ p…
Letgo, the #1 app to buy and sell locally, attracts new users daily, but fast growth meant getting to grips with data and user flows. Letgo turned to …
Faced with a reality that employees were increasingly skeptical of the data from their homegrown analytics solution and therefore using it less for an…
The lean team behind Microsoft MyAnalytics, a new product in the Office 365 suite, struggled to understand user behavior. Working with Amplitude, MyAn…
Amplitude helps teams build better products
Track
Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.
Understand
Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.
Accelerate
Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.
Grow
Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.
Sign up for free
FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.