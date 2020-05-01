Customer Retention 101
An educational series delivered to your inbox
Customer retention is the new growth. Learn the foundations in this four-part email course designed to cover the basics for digital products.
Register
About Customer Retention 101
Register
Each lesson, delivered via email, covers a building block of retention and includes optional extra credit to accelerate your learning.
This course is for you if:
- You’re new to customer retention or you’re seeking a refresher
- You work in design, data science, marketing, engineering, or customer support for a digital product
- You’re short on time and prefer to learn in 5-minute installments
Course Syllabus
Register
- Lesson 1: Why Retention Matters
- Sent immediately upon sign-up
- Lesson 2: The 3 Ways to Measure Retention
- Sent 7 days after sign-up
- Lesson 3: Personas, Cohorts, and User Types
- Sent 14 days after sign-up
- Lesson 4: Driving Retention with Behavioral Targeting
- Sent 21 days after sign-up