Customer Retention 101

An educational series delivered to your inbox

Customer retention is the new growth. Learn the foundations in this four-part email course designed to cover the basics for digital products.

Register

About Customer Retention 101

Each lesson, delivered via email, covers a building block of retention and includes optional extra credit to accelerate your learning.

This course is for you if:

  • You’re new to customer retention or you’re seeking a refresher
  • You work in design, data science, marketing, engineering, or customer support for a digital product
  • You’re short on time and prefer to learn in 5-minute installments
Register

Course Syllabus

  • Lesson 1: Why Retention Matters
    • Sent immediately upon sign-up

  • Lesson 2: The 3 Ways to Measure Retention
    • Sent 7 days after sign-up

  • Lesson 3: Personas, Cohorts, and User Types
    • Sent 14 days after sign-up

  • Lesson 4: Driving Retention with Behavioral Targeting
    • Sent 21 days after sign-up
Register

Register for Customer Retention 101

Each email covers a foundation of customer retention, can be read in five minutes, and includes optional "extra credit" learning.

Register

Read our Privacy Policy.

Preview Lesson 1: Why Retention Matters

Customer Retention 101 Course Lesson 1 Why Retention Matters

Hello there,

Welcome to Amplitude’s Customer Retention 101 course, a series of four lessons delivered straight to your inbox. In this first email, we’ll cover why retention matters.

First off: If you’re here, it’s probably because you work for a website, app, or digital product where retention drives decisions. Perhaps you are…

  • A designer
  • A marketer
  • A data scientist
  • A developer
  • Or a customer support manager

No matter the exact title, retention matters to your role because it’s all about making sure users come back to your company’s product.

And let’s be honest—users return to a product for a variety of reasons. But ultimately, those reasons can be boiled down to value. Whether your product is providing an essential service or crafting a delightful experience, the retention rate will reveal whether users gain value from your product.

We’ll cover ways to measure the retention rate (yes, there are a few methods) in next week’s lesson. For now, let’s focus on the definition of retention.

Retention is a measure of how many users return to your product over time after some initial event (usually first use).

[Continued…]