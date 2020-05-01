Hello there,

Welcome to Amplitude’s Customer Retention 101 course, a series of four lessons delivered straight to your inbox. In this first email, we’ll cover why retention matters.

First off: If you’re here, it’s probably because you work for a website, app, or digital product where retention drives decisions. Perhaps you are…

A designer

A marketer

A data scientist

A developer

Or a customer support manager

No matter the exact title, retention matters to your role because it’s all about making sure users come back to your company’s product.

And let’s be honest—users return to a product for a variety of reasons. But ultimately, those reasons can be boiled down to value. Whether your product is providing an essential service or crafting a delightful experience, the retention rate will reveal whether users gain value from your product.

We’ll cover ways to measure the retention rate (yes, there are a few methods) in next week’s lesson. For now, let’s focus on the definition of retention.

Retention is a measure of how many users return to your product over time after some initial event (usually first use).

[Continued…]