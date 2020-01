Join us for an in-depth conversation between John Cutler and Jeff Gothelf, one of the leading voices in the UX community.

Does every project need to be agile? Is there a right time to focus on acquisition overbuilding for retention and lifetime value? How can we bring more customer-centric, evidence-based decision making into our product conversations?

In this webinar, John Cutler will dig into these topics and more in a live discussion with Jeff where he’ll share some of his expertise from over a decade working with large organizations who have struggled with digital transformation. He’ll talk through how to increase agility and integrate product management best-practices to help improve not only our products but also the cultures that build them.