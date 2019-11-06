Plenty of Fish & Amplitude

One of the world's largest online dating platforms, Plenty of Fish has been helping singles find that special someone for almost 20 years. A lot has changed over that time, including consumers' expectation from a digital product. Learn how Amplitude's platform's powerful combination of Product Analytics, Customer Data Governance, and Behavioral Targeting can help Plenty of Fish stay in front and continue to grow.

With Amplitude, we now have a much clearer sense of where our users are getting confused or dropping off, and we are continuously identifying new opportunities for improvement and growth.
Fareed MosavatSenior Product Manager of Growth Instacart

Instacart increased checkout completions by 10% with the help of Amplitude. User insights informed multiple user flow A/B tests, leading to conversion uplift.

Generate high impact hypotheses

Uncover growth opportunities automatically with a 360° view of behavior across your customer interaction layer. Surface behaviors that are best linked to conversion.

Experiment & rapidly learn

Interpret results instantly from any experiment within the context of your complete customer journey. Assess the downstream impact on retention, engagement, and key cohorts.

Amplify winning feature & campaign ideas

Leverage complex behavioral cohorts built in Amplitude to drive targeted campaigns in marketing automation and personalization tools. Double down on features that will most improve customer engagement.

Broadcast impact to generate new hypotheses

Share insights and analyses automatically when new releases are detected. Create a permanent timeline of impact from past releases for your team so they know what’s working.

Track

Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.

Understand

Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.

Accelerate

Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.

Grow

Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.

