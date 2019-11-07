At Amplify 2019, we brought together the largest group of product and growth experts in the world. Nearly 2,000 participants heard from today’s brightest product minds. Now, you get to relive the experience with this collection of speaker videos, slides, and key takeaways.
On the Product-Led Era: Amplitude CEO & Co-Founder Spenser Skates
We are the pioneers in today’s product-led era. In his inspiring talk at Amplify, Amplitude CEO and Co-founder Spenser Skates explains how teams can use product intelligence to eliminate friction in the user experience, learn faster, and delight customers.
There is often an execution gap between our vision and product.
We now live in a product-led era; many fortune 500 companies are focusing on digital products for their future.
Using Product Intelligence for Deeper User Insights: Amplitude VP of Product Justin Bauer
Amplitude’s VP of Product Justin Bauer explains why neither intuition nor blackbox analytics tools is sufficient for building a customer-centric product.
Using real-world examples from Amplitude customer Intuit, Justin breaks down how to use product intelligence to craft a personalized user experience as well as how to connect cross-functional teams through more accessible data.
“Every team sees a very small slice of the overall experience. We end up delivering a disconnected experience to our customers.” Justin Bauer, VP of Product at Amplitude
The best product experience wins, but there is no silver bullet to building a great product experience.
The execution gap is created by silos. These can be data silos, team-based silos, and context silos. This creates poor experiences for users because behavioral context does not flow through your stack.
The solution to bridging the execution gap is product intelligence. This consists of data governance, product analytics, and automated personalization.
The Link Between Product Intelligence and Product Experience: Amplitude EVP of Engineering Shadi Rostami
Our very own EVP of Engineering Shadi Rostami bridges the connection between product intelligence and product experience.
Looking to Rappi as an example, Shadi explains why product teams will only be able to truly understand users if they can access behavioral data. Watch Shadi’s talk to learn how product intelligence presents a win-win by giving teams access to deeper user insights that open the door to a better product experience for customers.
“No company likes to blast users with emails and push notifications because they think it’s fun. They do it because that’s all the data they have. The tool that they are using lacks behavioral context.” Shadi Rostami, EVP of Engineering at Amplitude
Push your behavioral context to your entire stack.
Use product intelligence to build experiences for growth.
Amplitude Engage allows you to power targeted campaigns. Our integration takes care of automatically calculating the cohorts on the fly and pushing to the destination. The most important step is that you can actually measure the impact and you can close the loop.
How to Maximize Marketing Impact with Creativity and Data: Marcelo Pascoa and Elie Javice from Burger King
If you’re looking for creative inspiration for your next growth marketing campaign, Elie Javice and Marcelo Pascoa’s talk at Amplify is a good place to start. After launching their brilliant Whopper Detour campaign, Burger King successfully drove 1.5 million app downloads.
Burger King couples creativity with data to get the most out of their marketing efforts. As Elie explains, “We use the north star metric all across the team to drive growth. This focus gives us the framework to work on the same things together.”
“It is important for us as a brand to think about experiences that our guests are going to have with the Burger King brand that will establish a truly meaningful connection.” Marcelo Pascoa, Global Head of Marketing at Burger King
You can’t achieve brand love without product love.
Giving people access to data is often more important than the data itself.
Happy to Help: Merci Grace from Lightspeed Ventures
Merci Grace, Partner at Lightspeed Ventures, explains how (and why) everyone in product needs to adopt a service-first mindset. “I was taught to be helpful,” Merci says in her talk at Amplify. “If you can help someone, you do.”
In the product world, being happy to help makes it easier to tune into what your customers are saying. Using customer feedback, you can channel your efforts to identify high-impact product decisions that drive user delight.
Everyone is responsible for helping and listening to customers.
Have a service-first mindset. Learn to be of service by understanding how to observe people and learn to listen by using tactical empathy to understand other people.
Product intuition is the ability to anticipate the needs of your clients.
Be a Great Product Leader: Adam Nash from Dropbox
Product leaders who focus too heavily on business growth (such as revenue metrics) risk making decisions that tarnish customer relationships.
The better bet is to take a holistic look at the data and think about the whole product: Who are your users? Who are your non-users? How can you rally the diverse strengths of your cross-functional team to build a great product? Adam Nash, Dropbox VP of Product & Growth, explores why the best product leaders focus on user perspectives.
The power of product is the power to frame the discussion/problem. How you frame the problem will lead a team in the right direction. Adam Nash, VP of Product and Growth at Dropbox
Know your superpower: Product has the power to frame the discussion. Design has the power to visualize possible choices. Engineers have the power to define what is possible.
There are two ways to boost engagement: Lower friction or increase desire.
Customer requests rarely move the metrics or delight people. Delight features rarely move metrics and by definition, are not requested. Great products, however, combine requests, metrics, and features.
Building a Successful B2B Paid Growth Marketing Program: Lisa Sullivan-Cross from Pinterest
In her Amplify 2019 talk, Pinterest Head of Growth Lisa Sullivan-Cross breaks down the key metrics that should funnel in—and out of—a B2B paid growth marketing campaign.
Sullivan-Cross, who was formerly Head of Growth at Pandora, explains how to use prospecting, retargeting, and resurrection in marketing campaigns. Specifically, she points to customer insights as the key that unlocks fast and informed decision-making.
The more you can automate your growth framework and process, the more you can iterate to increase your campaign efficiency. Lisa Sullivan-Cross, Head of Growth at Pinterest