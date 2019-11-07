Amplitude’s VP of Product Justin Bauer explains why neither intuition nor blackbox analytics tools is sufficient for building a customer-centric product.

Using real-world examples from Amplitude customer Intuit, Justin breaks down how to use product intelligence to craft a personalized user experience as well as how to connect cross-functional teams through more accessible data.

“Every team sees a very small slice of the overall experience. We end up delivering a disconnected experience to our customers.”

Justin Bauer, VP of Product at Amplitude

Video

Slides

For Justin’s presentation, see slides 1-36.

Top 3 Takeaways from Justin’s Talk