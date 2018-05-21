Scale
Lightning fast insights across millions of customers
Scale provides Dynamic Behavioral Sampling to help high-volume customers get access to product analytics without compromising on speed, accuracy, or cost.
Whitelist and protect key user groups
Whitelist key subpopulations like paying subscribers, or A/B test variants, to make sure you’re not losing accuracy where it matters most.
Amplitude’s Scale program gives our team a reliable and comprehensive analysis of what’s happening for millions of customers. It’s easy to discover new insights and iterate on ideas. We can keep deepening any analysis as it goes along.
Amplitude helps teams build better products
Track
Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.
Understand
Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.
Accelerate
Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.
Grow
Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.
Sign up for free
FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.