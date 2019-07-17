Upcoming Webinars

Webinar Recordings

Managing Innovation at Scale Using Agile & Lean Methodologies

In this webinar, Gino Micacchi, former CPO at ABA English, will talk through his framework for testi…

Discovering the Fundamentals of User Retention

In this 30-minute webinar, Richard Eckles will cover the user retention basics—why it matters and ho…

Unraveling the Buzzwords with Jeff Gothelf

Jeff Gothelf talks Product Discovery, Business Agility & Digital Transformation with John Cutler.

Building a Modern Product Management Org

In this 30-minute talk, Barron Ernst, Director of Product at Booking.com, shares his views on modern…

Demystifying Product Analytics

In this 30-minute talk, Hiten Shah, co-founder of FYI, Crazy Egg, KISSmetrics, and Product Habits br…

Jul 23, 2019 | 11:00AM +00:00

The Feature-Less Roadmap

Watch an expert panel from ProductPlan and Amplitude explain how to use themes and north stars to gr…

Jul 17, 2019

Putting Your North Star Into Action

So, you’ve zeroed in on a compelling North Star. What next? Great question! Product Coach, John Cutl…

Jun 26, 2019 | 11:00AM +00:00

Finding Your Product's North Star Metric Webinar

Find and operationalize your product’s North Star with PMs from Amplitude and FullStory.

