To be truly insights-driven and make the best decisions possible, everyone at your company should be able to improve the business using data — and we mean everyone. From someone who has never looked at analytics before, to the most seasoned data analyst, Amplitude empowers your company with simple-to-understand, yet powerful access to your user data.

Intuitive, easy-to-use analytics — Enable every employee to explore data and discover insights

Faster time to insight — So you can iterate, improve, and move faster than the competition

Focus on the core business — Instead of building and maintaining costly infrastructure

Save data scientists’ time — With a fully managed pipeline and data warehousing

Give everyone at your company access the metrics that matter most for doing their job well

For product and marketing teams

Drill down with funnels, retention, and advanced behavioral analytics

For managers and executives

Keep track of high-level metrics with custom drag-and-drop dashboards

For data scientists and analysts

SQL raw data access via Amazon Redshift and fully managed data pipeline

For customer support and engineering

Real-time user activity streams for debugging and answering tickets

Empower business end-users with intuitive, easy-to-use analytics

To move quickly, you want every employee to be able to dig into the data and find their own answers. If every question needs to go through a data analyst, the whole product iteration and improvement cycle slows down.

With Amplitude, anyone on your team, even a complete analytics newbie, can start slicing and dicing the data however they want and getting answers, fast.

Drill down with just a few clicks

Anytime you have a question about your users, you should be able to answer it yourself, right away. Easily group by user properties like Country or Device to segment your users and see how different factors affect conversion rates and churn. Any product manager or marketer can quickly pinpoint funnel drop-off points and uncover retention drivers and detractors with a few clicks.

Monitor, share, & collaborate

Data is meant for collaborative decision-making — with the right insights, your team can come to a shared conclusion and agree on the best path forward. Our Slack integration, email reports, alerts, and custom drag-and-drop dashboards make it easy for managers and executives to keep a constant pulse on the health of the product and core KPIs.

In addition, shareable links allow you to share live data with anyone inside or outside the company, so you can show reports to investors or advisors without an Amplitude accounts.

Perform advanced behavioral analysis without writing SQL

In the past, any question more complicated than a simple conversion funnel or retention query required a costly and time-consuming query by a data scientist. Other analytics tools only give you a surface-level view of your user metrics, but Amplitude’s behavioral analytics features make it possible for anyone who knows how to use a mouse to understand complex user behavior.

What paths do users take through the app? Who are the users who drop out of the checkout funnel, and what are they doing instead? What are the behaviors that predict new user retention? Amplitude allows you to answer questions like this in minutes, rather than days.

Read more about understanding user behavior

Move faster than your competition with shorter time to insight

Faster time to insight enables you to move quicker, pivot faster, and experiment with more precision. It’s critical to enable everyone in your company to have insights at their fingertips that will enable them to make well-informed decisions, quickly.

Intuitive, easy-to-use analytics drastically reduce your time to insight. If you have both the ability to access the data you need, as well as manipulate, visualize, and interpret it without needing to know a programming language, you can cut down days, even weeks, from your time to insight.

With real-time analytics that provides insights without having to write SQL, you enable your entire organization to make decisions quickly and iterate at a faster pace than your competitors.