Retention is notoriously hard to measure and its importance is even harder to quantify. A strong retention strategy creates a healthy business and a mobile app that people love using. Retention analytics is an ongoing and evolving challenge for every app maker. Here are some of the best examples and resources from our years of experience in the trenches.

QuizUp became the fastest growing game in App Store history. Here’s how they retain more than 3.5 million users.

Why do most startups still concentrate all their resources on acquisition? Because it’s a cakewalk compared to retention. But it’s time for that to change.

Cohort analysis is how you’ll identify how well your users are being retained and the primary factors that will drive growth for your app.

The average Android app loses about 80% of its daily active users within the first three days, and about 90% by the first month. Here’s how to change that.

Growth-oriented companies know the importance of holding on to existing users just as well as they know the cost of acquiring them. So what is their biggest hurdle when it comes to diagnosing and improving user retention?

Cleaner data leads to better analysis, says Dan Wolchonok. We couldn’t agree more.

Apptimize explains some overlooked best practices that can help you get more out of your current mobile app and its users.

Your ability to retain customers is often a reflection of your entire business, writes Appcues’ Ty Magnin. Here’s a lean, efficient way to think about retention.