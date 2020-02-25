(WLUs). Amplitude defines WLUs as “the count of active Amplitude users who have shared a learning that is consumed by at least two other people in the previous seven days.”

Each Input is a key facet of Amplitude’s team-focused, learning-focused strategy.

These Inputs are:

(AO). These are organizations that have exceeded five WLUs.

(BL). These are things like charts, dashboards, and notebooks consumed by two or more people in a seven-day period. In other words, the user “broadcasts” something they learned, and someone checks it out.

(CoL). These describe the total reach of the BLs in an organization. Maybe that one notebook ends up being viewed by lots of people.

Abbie Kouzmanoff, Product Manager at Amplitude, explains the value of the WLUs North Star like this:

“First, our North Star Metric focuses on customer value and the exchange of value. We experimented with using Weekly or Daily Active Users (WAUs or DAUs), but Active Users doesn’t really tell us anything about the value that was exchanged. Second, WLUs represent Amplitude’s unique product strategy. It is not generic. And finally, WLUs connect the customer value we are trying to create as a product team with the business impact that the executive team in our company ultimately cares about.”

By using WLUs and its Inputs in the North Star Framework, Abbie’s team is better able to evaluate and prioritize feature requests and deliver a product that satisfies customers and builds Amplitude’s business. For example, after implementing WLUs as their North Star Metric, Abbie’s team evaluated a request for a “Bulk Editing of Records” feature, a common request in B2B products. Because of the North Star, they asked, “How does this impact Broadcasted Learnings, Consumption of Learnings, and WLUs?” By asking that question, they were able to see past the surface request to understand the deeper impact on how Amplitude’s users create and share insights.